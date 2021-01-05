Seoul stocks nearly flat late Tues. morning on virus concerns, profit-taking
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded nearly flat late Tuesday morning, amid jitters from the coronavirus pandemic and investors' growing appetite to cash in recent gains.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.39 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,943.06 as of 11:30 a.m.
Stocks were bearish after a muted start, with global coronavirus infections exceeding 85 million and concerns over a new COVID-19 variant growing.
Investors were also tempted to lock in gains after the country's stock market rose for a sixth consecutive session.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics dropped 0.72 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rose 1.59 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem moved down 0.56 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI shed 0.45 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics declined 0.24 percent, while Celltrion gained 1.15 percent.
Internet portal Naver dipped 1.88 percent, with its rival Kakao sliding down 1.39 percent.
Among gainers, top automaker Hyundai Motor increased 0.24 percent, and its auto part making affiliate Hyundai Mobis advanced 0.87 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,084.5 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.4 won from the previous session's close.
