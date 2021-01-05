(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse

The public, celebrities and politicians are mourning the tragic loss by participating in the hashtag campaign, #sorryJungIn, aimed at raising awareness about child abuse. Hundreds of people have sent petitions to the Seoul Southern District Court, which is scheduled to hear the case on Jan. 13, to demand justice for the girl. A row of funeral wreaths made of white and yellow flowers has been laid alongside the wall of the court. One message said, "Sorry to notice too late, love you."