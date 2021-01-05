Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #NCSOFT #CJ ENM

NCSOFT signs MOU with CJ ENM for platform business

14:01 January 05, 2021

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean online game maker NCSOFT Corp. said Tuesday it has joined hands with the country's entertainment giant CJ ENM to make further inroads into the burgeoning platform business.

Under a memorandum of understanding (MOU), the two will establish a joint venture in the content and digital platform sectors within this year, NCSOFT said.

This image, provided by South Korean online game maker NCSOFT Corp. on Jan. 5, 2020, shows the corporate logos of NCSOFT and entertainment giant CJ ENM. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Further details of their business have not yet been released.

Industry sources say the MOU may be part of NCSOFT's K-pop entertainment platform, Universe, that is set to be launched sometime soon.

Universe is an all-in-one platform that allows users to enjoy different K-pop content on mobile devices. More than 1 million people have already pre-registered in nearly 200 countries.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK