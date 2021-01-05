Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Seventeen-online concert #K-pop boy band

Seventeen to hold online concert this month: agency

16:37 January 05, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band Seventeen will hold an online concert later this month to meet fans across the world, its management agency said Tuesday.

The concert, titled "IN-COMPLETE," will take place at 6 p.m. on Jan. 23, according to Pledis Entertainment.

It marks the second online event by the 13-member group following a livestreamed fan meeting held in August last year.

The self-producing band plans to perform over 20 songs with stellar performances, which will be broadcast with four cameras to allow viewers to watch the concert from four different angles at the same time, the agency said.

This image, provided by Pledis Entertainment, shows the poster for K-pop boy group Seventeen's online concert to be held on Jan. 23, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Last year, Seventeen had two million-selling albums -- "Semicolon" and "Heng:garae," released in October and June, respectively.

Worldwide superstar BTS was the only K-pop group that sold more albums than Seventeen.

Meanwhile, Seventeen is set to appear on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," a popular American TV show, this Wednesday (U.S. time). The group will perform "HOME;RUN," the retro-swing main track of its latest EP "Semicolon," on the show, the agency said.

This photo, provided by Pledis Entertainment, shows members of K-pop band Seventeen in T-shirts for "The Late Late Show with James Corden," a popular American TV show. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK