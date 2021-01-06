Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Wednesday's weather forecast

09:00 January 06, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -2/-11 Sunny 60

Incheon -3/-10 Sunny 60

Suwon -2/-11 Sunny 60

Cheongju -2/-11 Sunny 60

Daejeon -2/-12 Sunny 60

Chuncheon -2/-16 Sunny 60

Gangneung 01/-7 Sunny 10

Jeonju 00/-7 Sunny 60

Gwangju 01/-6 Sunny 60

Jeju 06/03 Sunny 60

Daegu 01/-11 Cloudy 20

Busan 03/-6 Sunny 0

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK