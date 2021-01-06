Wednesday's weather forecast
09:00 January 06, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -2/-11 Sunny 60
Incheon -3/-10 Sunny 60
Suwon -2/-11 Sunny 60
Cheongju -2/-11 Sunny 60
Daejeon -2/-12 Sunny 60
Chuncheon -2/-16 Sunny 60
Gangneung 01/-7 Sunny 10
Jeonju 00/-7 Sunny 60
Gwangju 01/-6 Sunny 60
Jeju 06/03 Sunny 60
Daegu 01/-11 Cloudy 20
Busan 03/-6 Sunny 0
