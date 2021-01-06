Samsung's customizable home appliance shipments top 1 million units
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday global shipments of its customizable home appliance products have surpassed 1 million units as the South Korean tech giant expects more sales from overseas this year.
Samsung's Bespoke home appliances reached the milestone 20 months after the company began to manufacture such products.
In June 2019, Samsung launched the Bespoke refrigerator under its Project Prism, which aims to reflect consumers' lifestyles and deliver personalized products. The concept of offering a dynamic mix of design options was later applied to other appliances, including microwave ovens, dish washers and air purifiers.
Samsung said the Bespoke refrigerator is the most popular product, accounting for more than 75 percent of sales of its customizable home appliances. As of end-2020, the Bespoke refrigerator made up 67 percent of its fridge sales in South Korea, the company added.
Samsung aims to launch its Bespoke refrigerator and other customizable appliances in North America this year after introducing such products at the all-digital Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, the world's largest tech expo to be held from next Monday to Thursday.
It plans to launch the products in the United States within the first quarter of the year and start selling them in Canada in the second half of the year.
Samsung's Bespoke refrigerator, which incorporates a modular design, is already available in markets like Europe, China and Central Asia.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)