Seoul stocks trade tad higher late Wednesday morning
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks trimmed part of their earlier gains late Wednesday morning after breaching the historic 3,000-point mark for the first time in history.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 3.02 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,993.59 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The KOSPI opened sharply higher amid optimism over an economic recovery, after closing at an all-time high for six sessions in a row.
But stocks traded increasingly choppy after peaking at 3,027.16 points at one point, largely on investors' growing appetite to cash in recent gains.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.6 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 1.15 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem moved up 0.45 percent, but rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI retreated 0.44 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver edged up 0.17 percent, with its rival Kakao gaining 2.93 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor declined 1.67 percent, and leading steelmaker POSCO fell 0.88 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics shed 1.2 percent, while Celltrion rose 0.42 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,087.9 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.3 won from the previous session's close.
