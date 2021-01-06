Samsung to introduce technologies for personalized experience, AI at CES 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. will introduce future technologies that can deliver personalized experiences to people and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for a better home life at the upcoming global tech expo, its research chief said Wednesday.
Sebastian Seung, who heads Samsung Research, said the South Korean tech giant will share its vision for a "Better Normal for All" at the company's virtual press conference at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 on Monday.
"While we may not be meeting in-person in Las Vegas this year, this may be the most exciting CES yet," Seung said in an editorial posted on Samsung's website. "This Better Normal for All is centered on the idea that with the right technology, we're ready for a better, brighter future."
At its press conference, Seung said he will unveil Samsung's ideas that can deliver better and more personalized experiences to consumers amid the era of the pandemic and beyond.
"We've all spent more time at home, expecting more out of our living spaces and for many, this has been increasingly challenging," he said. "That's why we're introducing smarter technologies that enrich your life through seamless personalized experiences."
Seung, a renowned AI expert, said he will also introduce AI and robotics solutions that can make people's home life comfortable and exciting.
"We're advancing our AI-infused technologies to enable you to do more than ever, and we cannot wait to show you how robotics will support us on the journey to a Better Normal," he said.
Seung, who was named chief of Samsung's R&D hub last year, said he will also share Samsung's sustainability vision at the press event.
"As a global leader in technology, breaking down barriers to a better future will continue to be pivotal to our mission as we put people, society and the planet at the center of everything we do," he said.
