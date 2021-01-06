S. Korea welcomes GCC summit declaration for regional solidarity, cooperation
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry on Wednesday welcomed this week's Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit declaration calling for regional unity, and a decision by Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries to restore full ties with Qatar.
During Tuesday's GCC summit in the historic Saudi city of AlUla, Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies adopted a communique promoting solidarity and cooperation to meet shared challenges.
Before the summit, Saudi Arabia agreed to open its airspace and borders with Qatar in a move toward ending a yearslong diplomatic row sparked by allegations that Doha supported terrorism and was too close to Iran. Qatar denied such accusations.
"Our government welcomes the AlUla Declaration aimed at strengthening Arab and Gulf solidarity and cooperation, and the decision to resume free movement of materials and people," Choi Young-sam, the ministry spokesman, said in a commentary.
"The government also highly evaluates the mediation efforts by the government of Kuwait to settle a dispute in the Gulf region and promote integration," he added.
The spokesman also said that South Korea would continue cooperation with GCC member states and other regional partners to promote peace and stability in the Middle East.
