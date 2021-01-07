N.K. leader vows to promote peace by strengthening defense
06:21 January 07, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to strengthen the country's national defense to protect a "peaceful environment" for the people, state media reported Thursday.
Kim made the remark as he reported on issues during the second day of the ruling Workers' Party's eighth congress held on Wednesday in Pyongyang, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
"It (the report) clarified an important will to reliably protect the security of the country and people and the peaceful environment of the socialist construction by placing the state defence capabilities on a much higher level," the KCNA said.
