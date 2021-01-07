S. Korea to inject 88 bln won to develop homegrown weapons parts in 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to invest 88 billion won (US$81 million) in developing indigenous weapons parts this year, the arms procurement agency said Thursday.
The government will set up a mid- and long-term plan to localize parts used in weapons development and seek cooperation with local universities and research centers, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.
"At this time of hardship due to the new coronavirus, I hope the defense industry ... to boost the regional economy and create new jobs through the localization business," agency chief Kang Eun-ho said.
Defense Minister Suh Wook earlier said over 80 percent of South Korea's 100 trillion won budget set aside for bolstering defense capabilities in the next five years will be spent on buying locally made weapons and hardware.
