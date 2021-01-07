BTS most streamed Korean artist, global group in 2020: Spotify

Soloist IU topped the female K-pop artists chart, followed by Taeyeon of Girls Generation, Chung Ha and Hwasa of Mamamoo. On the male artists chart, Agust D, better known as Suga of BTS, ranked No. 1, followed by Zico of Block B and Baekhyun of EXO. BTS members RM, j-hope and V also made the top 10.

