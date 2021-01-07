Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
Seoul gov't website sparks outrage for 'sexist' advice for pregnant women
SEOUL -- A website run by the Seoul city government has sparked outrage for advising pregnant women to make sure their husbands have enough clean underwear and food to eat while they are hospitalized for childbirth.
The comments were recently discovered and shared on social media, even though they had been posted on the website since its launch in June 2019.
-----------------
Market cap of top 100 firms jumps 78 pct over 5 years
SEOUL -- The market value of South Korea's leading 100 firms has surged nearly 78 percent over the past five years amid a recent stock market rally, data showed Thursday.
Their combined market capitalization stood at 1,745 trillion won (US$1.61 trillion) as of Monday, up 77.5 percent from five years earlier, according to the data from market researcher CXO Institute.
-----------------
S. Korea confirms 3 more COVID-19 variant cases, raising total to 15
SEOUL -- South Korea's health authorities on Thursday confirmed three more cases of a more contagious variant of the new coronavirus that was first identified in Britain, bringing the variant's total caseload to 15.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said the three people, all family members of a COVID-19 patient who was infected with the variant, were confirmed to have the new COVID-19 strain. The patient arrived in South Korea from Britain on Dec. 19 last year.
-----------------
(LEAD) Adoption agency takes heat in abuse death case
SEOUL -- Children's rights activists on Thursday urged the health ministry to look into the role, if any, of a major adoption agency in the death of a 16-month-old adoptee.
At a press conference near Cheong Wa Dae, the activists, including those who advocated for the rights of adoptees and single-parent households, urged the ministry to check whether there were any lapses in the agency's work to protect the child.
-----------------
Ex-Seoul mayor Oh announces conditional bid to run for reelection
SEOUL -- Former two-term Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon on Thursday announced a conditional bid to run for the seat again in the upcoming by-election.
Oh, also a former lawmaker affiliated with the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), said he will run in the Seoul mayor election slated for April 7 unless Ahn Cheol-soo, another main mayor candidate, joins the party.
-----------------
Diluted draft bill on workplace disasters draws criticism on effectivity
SEOUL -- A landmark legislation bill aimed at preventing serious workplace disasters has been stripped of many of its initial stipulations as it underwent parliamentary review, sparking criticism from the labor circle on the legislation's effectivity.
The draft of what is simply known as the severe disaster law advanced through the parliamentary Legislation and Judiciary Committee's subcommittee in charge of legislation review Thursday for envisioned passage through the National Assembly's plenary session Friday.
-----------------
Cheong Wa Dae vows 'multi-pronged' efforts for release of Iran-seized oil tanker
SEOUL -- Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday it will make "multi-pronged" efforts for the release of a South Korean oil tanker seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guards earlier this week.
"What's most important is the security and safety of the people," a Cheong Wa Dae official said at a press briefing.
(END)