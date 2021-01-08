N. Korean leader reviews inter-Korean relations and vows to seek expansion of external relations
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reviewed inter-Korean relations and declared a policy stand for "comprehensibly" expanding external ties during a rare party congress, state media reported Friday.
Kim announced the policy line in a report to the third-day session of the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party held the previous day in Pyongyang, citing "the prevailing situation and the changed times," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"The report studied the issue of affairs with South Korea as required by the prevailing situation and the changed times and declared the general orientation and the policy stand of our Party for comprehensively expanding and developing the external relations," the KCNA said.
North Korea launched the congress, the first in nearly five years, on Tuesday, with the outside world closely watching to gauge the North's new foreign policy line ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)