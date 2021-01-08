Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon gov't continues to give false hope on 'respect for labor' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Extremism leads to riot at Congress, Trump meets shocking end (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Denial' tramples on U.S. democracy (Donga Ilbo)
-- On same day U.S. democracy is trampled on, Biden's election is certified (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Trump's violent supporters trample on U.S. democracy (Segye Times)
-- Trumpism tramples on U.S. democracy (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Trump's fandom politics tramples on U.S. democracy (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- U.S. democracy is seized (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Shameful day' for 244-year-old U.S. democracy (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. Congress trampled on, Biden says it's 'insurrection' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Severe disaster law to apply to businesses of 50-plus employees next year (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- All foreigners must bring negative tests (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Congress certifies Biden win hours after pro-Trump mob storms Capitol (Korea Herald)
-- Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol (Korea Times)
(END)