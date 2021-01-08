(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Jan. 8)

The Moon administration's blind pursuit of its peace agenda for the peninsula has been criticized for turning a blind eye to dire human rights conditions in the North and weakening Seoul's vital alliance with Washington. North Korea's deepening predicament should pave the way for closer ties with the incoming U.S. administration to increase pressure on Pyongyang to change its tack. It will not help bring true peace to the peninsula by removing nuclear threats from the North if Moon and his aides continue with their senseless efforts to pander to the Kim regime.

