Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #USFK coronavirus

USFK reports one more COVID-19 case

09:50 January 08, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- A civilian worker for the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the U.S. military said Friday.

The contractor, who works at USFK's Yongsan Garrison in central Seoul, was confirmed to have been infected the previous day and is now in isolation at his residence in Seoul before being transported to a facility designated for COVID-19 patients at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, according to USFK.

He last visited the Yongsan base on Dec. 31, it added.

"KDCA and USFK health professionals are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed to this individual, and to identify and ensure all known on-post and off-post facilities visited are thoroughly identified and cleaned," USFK said in a release. KDCA stands for the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The latest case raised the total number of virus cases among USFK-related people to 539.

This file photo, taken on Nov. 22, 2020, shows a gate of U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK