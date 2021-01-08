Ex-lawmaker Kang appointed as new ambassador to Japan
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea formally appointed Kang Chang-il, a former four-term ruling party lawmaker, as new ambassador to Japan, the foreign ministry said Friday, as Seoul seeks to improve ties with Tokyo strained over wartime history and trade.
Kang faces a series of daunting tasks, such as helping reduce diplomatic tensions over the issues related to Japan's wartime forced labor and sexual slavery, and enhancing bilateral cooperation to confront North Korean military threats and other shared challenges.
President Moon Jae-in tapped him for the post in November, but the path toward his appointment had been rocky as Japanese conservatives took issue with his 2011 visit to a set of islands under dispute between Japan and Russia and other issues.
South Korea has been seeking to patch things up with Japan in efforts to enlist international cooperation to resume stalled nuclear diplomacy with North Korea, as the incoming U.S. administration under Joe Biden has stressed stronger cooperation among its allies.
Yet uncertainty flared up again as a Seoul court on Friday handed down a ruling in favor of Korean sexual slavery victims that Tokyo pay them damages for their suffering.
Kang, 68, was a university professor in the central city of Daejeon before he won his first parliamentary seat in 2004. Known for his long experience in Japan-related affairs, he co-headed the South Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union from 2017-2020 and remains an honorary chairman.
He holds a master's degree and a Ph.D. from the University of Tokyo and has long conducted academic research on Japan.
