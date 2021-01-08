S. Korea's KOSPI hits 3,100 on Wall Street gains, Hyundai Motor
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains and the benchmark stock index breached the 3,100-mark on Friday, tracking overnight Wall Street gains amid growing optimism over U.S. stimulus packages.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 73.16 points, or 2.41 percent, to 3,104.84 as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks came to a strong start, tracking overnight Wall Street gains over global recovery hopes, backed by speculation that the upcoming U.S. administration will increase stimulus and spending.
The KOSPI increasingly gained ground on auto-related gains, following reports that Hyundai Motor, the country's leading carmaker, is in talks with Apple Inc. for potential partnership in developing electric cars and batteries.
Hyundai Motor skyrocketed 19.42 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia Motors spiking 9.37 percent and auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis surging 21.67 percent.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 1.69 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 0.74 percent.
Leading chemical company LG Chem gained 3.53 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI jumped 4.44 percent.
Internet portal Naver hiked 7.08 percent, and its rival Kakao raced up 7.5 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,097.25 won against the U.S. dollar, down 9.95 won from the previous session's close.
