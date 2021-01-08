Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 January 08, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Jan. 5 -- Pompeo says N. Korea's Kim has yet to make final decision on denuclearization
6 -- N.K. leader admits economic failure as he opens party congress
7 -- N.K. leader vows to boost defense capabilities at party congress
-- N. Korea's state broadcaster airs special program on rare party congress
8 -- N.K. leader reviews inter-Korean ties, vows to 'comprehensively' expand external relations
-- N.K. state media make no mention of leader Kim's presumed birthday
