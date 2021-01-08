S. Korea investigating 2 more suspected cases of highly pathogenic bird flu
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Friday it is investigating two more suspected cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza from poultry farms, with the spread of the disease among wild birds further straining the country's antivirus fight.
The latest case of the suspected malign HN58 strain of bird flu came from a duck farm in Muan, 385 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs.
Authorities were also looking into a separate suspected case from Yeongam, 384 kilometers south of Seoul. Both regions are located in South Jeolla Province.
The first local infection from farms was found in late November after a hiatus of nearly three years.
By region, Gyeonggi Province that surrounds Seoul accounted for 13, while South Jeolla Provinces took up 10.
The country has completed culling of 14.9 million poultry as of Friday. Birds within a 3-kilometer radius of infected farms are destroyed.
The number of infections from wild birds also continued to pile up, sparking further concerns over the spread of the virus here.
Authorities have identified 60 cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza cases from wild birds since October. The caseload is anticipated to continue to grow down the road, as more migratory birds are expected to fly into South Korea over the winter.
