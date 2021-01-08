Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
N. Korea likely to open rare party congress this week
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is expected to open a rare party congress this week, with its opening possibly taking place as early as Monday, observers said, amid expectations that the North is to unveil its economic scheme and policy directions on the United States and South Korea.
North Korea has said that it will hold the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party in "early January," and state media earlier reported that delegates to the congress have already gathered in Pyongyang.
The North has not specified a date for the congress, but watchers say it could be held on Monday at the earliest or in the coming days this week.
N.K. leader admits economic failure as he opens party congress
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has admitted the failure to meet the country's economic development goals as he opened the ruling party's first congress in nearly five years, state media said Wednesday.
Kim made the acknowledgement in his opening speech for the eighth congress of the Workers' Party, which took place in Pyongyang on Tuesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
The party congress, the North's biggest political event, was launched amid expectations the North will unveil its policy directions on the economy and foreign affairs, including its stance on the United States and South Korea amid stalled denuclearization negotiations.
N.K. leader vows to boost defense capabilities at party congress
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to strengthen his country's military capabilities to protect its people at a rare party congress, state media said Thursday, amid an impasse in its nuclear negotiations with the United States.
Kim, however, did not use such provocative words as nuclear weapons or war deterrent, which some experts saw as intended to avoid increasing tensions, as he reported to the second-day session of the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party on Wednesday.
He "clarified an important will to reliably protect the security of the country and people and the peaceful environment of the socialist construction by placing the state defense capabilities on a much higher level," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
N. Korea's state broadcaster airs special program on rare party congress
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's state broadcaster aired a special program on Thursday featuring a rare party congress under way in Pyongyang in an apparent bid to boost the mood for the country's largest political event that will determine its policy direction for major issues.
The North's state Korean Central Television (KCTV) kicked off its program at 9 a.m. Thursday, hours ahead of its regular start of broadcasting. Its first program was about the second-day session of the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party held Wednesday.
The same program is expected to be aired five more times later in the day, according to its television listing. A documentary on the ruling Workers' Party and educational programs for the domestic audience are also on Thursday's program schedule.
N.K. leader reviews inter-Korean ties, vows to 'comprehensively' expand external relations
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reviewed inter-Korean relations and pledged to "comprehensively" expand external ties during a rare party congress, state media reported Friday.
Kim announced the policy line in a report to the third-day session of the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party held in Pyongyang the previous day, citing "the prevailing situation and the changed times," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"The report studied the issue of affairs with South Korea as required by the prevailing situation and the changed times and declared the general orientation and the policy stand of our Party for comprehensively expanding and developing the external relations," the KCNA said.
N.K. paper emphasizes antivirus efforts as party congress is under way
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Friday urged the people to keep their guard up against the coronavirus pandemic as a rare party congress is under way in Pyongyang with thousands of delegates gathering to join the largest political event.
The eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party, the first of its kind in nearly five years, has been held since Tuesday to determine the country's policy directions for the economy and foreign affairs. Pyongyang had been placed on the highest alert against the coronavirus ahead of its opening.
"Emergency antivirus work is an important revolutionary task even this new year that all have to carry out in their posts and workplaces first than anything else," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the party, said. "What should be continuously heightened is the antivirus mindset of all people until the public health crisis is over."
N.K. state media make no mention of leader Kim's presumed birthday
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korean state media made no mention of its leader Kim Jong-un's presumed 37th birthday on Friday amid its detailed report on an ongoing rare party congress.
The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) and the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the ruling party, carried articles on the eighth party congress of the ruling Workers' Party, the country's biggest political event, but did not mention his birthday.
The North's state Korean Central Television (KCTV) also kicked off its program at 9 a.m. Friday, hours ahead of its regular start of broadcasting, and reported on the third-day session of the congress held the previous day without mentioning Kim's birthday.
