Summary of external news of North Korea this week
N. Korea's Kim yet to make final decision on denuclearization: Pompeo
WASHINGTON, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has yet to make a decision on whether he will actually follow through on his commitment to denuclearize, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.
Kim agreed, in principle, to give up his country's nuclear weapons in a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump held in Singapore in June 2018.
"Unfortunately, we have not achieved that yet. Chairman Kim has not yet made the decision that he is actually prepared to execute that, and so the challenges continue," Pompeo said in an interview with Bloomberg, according to a transcript of the interview released by the State Department.
U.S. flies spy plane over peninsula amid N.K. party congress: aviation tracker
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. reconnaissance plane flew over South Korea on Wednesday, an aviation tracker said, on an apparent mission to monitor North Korea as Pyongyang kicked off its rare party congress.
The U.S. Navy's EP-3E was seen flying over Hwaseong, south of Seoul, and Hongcheon, 100 kilometers east of the capital, in the afternoon, according to the tracker, No callsign.
The flight came as the ruling Workers' Party's first congress in nearly five years started in Pyongyang on Tuesday.
Pompeo approves new cyber-security bureau, citing threats from N. Korea, others
WASHINGTON, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has approved the establishment of a department bureau to counter cyber-security threats from North Korea and other countries, the State Department said Thursday.
"Secretary Pompeo has approved the creation of the Bureau of Cyberspace Security and Emerging Technologies (CSET) and has directed the Department to move forward with standing up the bureau," it said in a press release.
"The need to reorganize and resource America's cyberspace and emerging technology security diplomacy through the creation of CSET is critical, as the challenges to U.S. national security presented by China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and other cyber and emerging technology competitors and adversaries have only increased since the Department notified Congress in June 2019 of its intent to create CSET," it added.
