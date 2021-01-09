Go to Contents
Seoul stocks tipped to further rise next week on stimulus hopes, foreign buying

10:00 January 09, 2021

By Chung Joo-won

SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks are likely to further advance next week on massive foreign buying, backed by U.S. stimulus hopes and speculations of a weak U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at a new record high of 3,152.18 points Friday, up 9.7 percent from last Wednesday, the final session of 2020.

The stellar gain came amid expectations that the U.S. political paradigm shift would help increase spending to stimulate the world's largest economy and benefit its export-driven trade partners.

An electronic signboard at a KB Kookmin Bank trading room in Yeouido, Seoul, shows that the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 120.5 points, or 3.97 percent, to close at 3,152.18 on Jan. 8, 2021. (Yonhap)

Analysts said the bulky foreign buying is likely to continue to drive up the KOSPI in the coming week.

"The Biden administration's push for a fiscal expansion is expected to fuel the global economic recovery and more liquidity is expected to flow into the markets," said Kim Young-hwan, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities Co.

"The weak U.S. dollar and rebounding economic cycle indicate that overseas capital will continue to flow into the South Korean stock market," he added.

The KOSPI touched the 3,000-point milestone Wednesday for the first time and closed the week up 3.97 percent Friday, the largest daily gain in nearly seven months.

The KOSPI's historic breakthrough was helped by the Democrats' control of the U.S. Senate, which led to the strongest foreign buying in nearly decade.

Foreigners net bought 1.64 trillion won (US$1.5 billion) Friday, the largest buying after 1.72 trillion won on July 8, 2011.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

