Pompeo, Blinken hold first meeting to discuss transition of power
WASHINGTON, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with his likely successor, Antony Blinken, for the first time on Friday to discuss the transition of power, the State Department said.
The meeting marked the first of its kind since Blinken, a former deputy secretary of state, was designated the new secretary by President-elect Joe Biden.
"Today, Secretary Michael R. Pompeo met with President-Elect Joe Biden's Secretary of State nominee, Antony Blinken, in order to facilitate an orderly transition, and to ensure American interests are protected abroad," the State Department said in a short statement.
"Their meeting was very productive. Secretary Pompeo and Secretary-nominee Blinken, as well as their teams, will continue to work together on behalf of America throughout the transition," it added.
The meeting came after President Donald Trump promised a peaceful transition of power to the new administration.
Trump for months had refused to recognize his defeat in the Nov. 3 election.
Pompeo too had been refusing to acknowledge Biden's election, once insisting power will be transitioned smoothly to a "second Trump administration."
Blinken was designated to be the new secretary of state on Nov. 23. His confirmation hearing is expected to be held after Biden takes office on Jan. 20.
