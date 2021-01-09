Saturday's weather forecast
09:04 January 09, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -7/-15 Sunny 10
Incheon -7/-14 Sunny 20
Suwon -7/-16 Sunny 20
Cheongju -7/-15 Cloudy 20
Daejeon -6/-16 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon -6/-22 Sunny 0
Gangneung -3/-12 Sunny 0
Jeonju -5/-15 Cloudy 20
Gwangju -3/-12 Sunny 20
Jeju 03/00 Snow 60
Daegu -3/-13 Sunny 10
Busan 00/-10 Sunny 0
