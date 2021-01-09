Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Saturday's weather forecast

09:04 January 09, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -7/-15 Sunny 10

Incheon -7/-14 Sunny 20

Suwon -7/-16 Sunny 20

Cheongju -7/-15 Cloudy 20

Daejeon -6/-16 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon -6/-22 Sunny 0

Gangneung -3/-12 Sunny 0

Jeonju -5/-15 Cloudy 20

Gwangju -3/-12 Sunny 20

Jeju 03/00 Snow 60

Daegu -3/-13 Sunny 10

Busan 00/-10 Sunny 0

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK