Navy officer goes missing near inter-Korean border island
09:22 January 09, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- A Navy officer has gone missing while on duty aboard a vessel off the western border island of Baengnyeong, military authorities said Saturday.
The officer, whose identity was withheld, disappeared at around 10 p.m. on Friday in waters south of the island in the Yellow Sea, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
Other details are not yet known.
"We've notified (related entities) via international communication lines, and search operations are under way mobilizing Navy and government vessels," the JCS said in a brief statement.
