S. Korea probing 3 more suspected cases of highly pathogenic bird flu
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- The agricultural ministry said Saturday it is investigating three more suspected cases of highly pathogenic bird flu from local poultry farms amid the prolonged struggle to contain the spread of the disease.
Authorities are investigating suspected cases from a duck farm in Muan, 385 kilometers south of Seoul, and an egg farm in Gimpo, just west of the capital, along with another possible infection from the southeastern city of Jinju, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
South Korea has so far reported 48 cases of the malign HN58 strain of bird flu across the nation.
With birds within a 3-kilometer radius of infected farms being destroyed, authorities have so far culled 15 million poultry.
The first local infection from farms was found in late November after a hiatus of nearly three years.
The number of infections from wild birds also continued to pile up, sparking additional concerns over further spread of the virus here.
Authorities have identified 61 cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza from wild birds since October. The caseload is anticipated to continue to grow down the road as more migratory birds are expected to fly into South Korea over the winter.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)