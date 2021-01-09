Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #S Korea-avian influenza

S. Korea probing 3 more suspected cases of highly pathogenic bird flu

10:05 January 09, 2021

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- The agricultural ministry said Saturday it is investigating three more suspected cases of highly pathogenic bird flu from local poultry farms amid the prolonged struggle to contain the spread of the disease.

Authorities are investigating suspected cases from a duck farm in Muan, 385 kilometers south of Seoul, and an egg farm in Gimpo, just west of the capital, along with another possible infection from the southeastern city of Jinju, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

South Korea has so far reported 48 cases of the malign HN58 strain of bird flu across the nation.

With birds within a 3-kilometer radius of infected farms being destroyed, authorities have so far culled 15 million poultry.

Officials prepare to cull birds at a farm in the central city of Sejong on Jan. 6, 2021. (Yonhap)

The first local infection from farms was found in late November after a hiatus of nearly three years.

The number of infections from wild birds also continued to pile up, sparking additional concerns over further spread of the virus here.

Authorities have identified 61 cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza from wild birds since October. The caseload is anticipated to continue to grow down the road as more migratory birds are expected to fly into South Korea over the winter.

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK