N. Korea revises party rules to highlight importance of powerful defense capabilities

06:57 January 10, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has clarified the importance of powerful defense capabilities in containing military threats in its revised rules for the ruling Workers' Party, state media reported Sunday.

The revision was adopted at the fifth-day session of the eighth party congress in Pyongyang, a day after leader Kim Jong-un defined the United States as the country's "foremost principal enemy" and vowed to bolster its nuclear arsenal, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"(The preface) clearly clarified that powerful defense capabilities would fundamentally contain military threats and safeguard the stability and peaceful environment of the Korean peninsula," the report said.

North Korea launched the congress, the first in nearly five years, on Tuesday, with the outside world closely watching to gauge the North's new foreign policy line ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

KCNA said that the congress was to continue with a sixth-day session.

This photo, released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Jan. 8, 2021, shows the third day of the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party under way in Pyongyang. During the meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he has reviewed inter-Korean relations and declared a policy stand for "comprehensively" expanding external ties. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

