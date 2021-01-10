Go to Contents
Sunday's weather forecast

09:02 January 10, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -2/-15 Sunny 60

Incheon -3/-11 Sunny 60

Suwon -2/-14 Sunny 60

Cheongju -2/-13 Sunny 60

Daejeon -1/-14 Sunny 60

Chuncheon -3/-20 Sunny 20

Gangneung 02/-10 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 00/-11 Sunny 60

Gwangju 01/-8 Sunny 20

Jeju 05/02 Cloudy 30

Daegu 01/-10 Cloudy 20

Busan 03/-7 Cloudy 20

(END)

