Sunday's weather forecast
09:02 January 10, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -2/-15 Sunny 60
Incheon -3/-11 Sunny 60
Suwon -2/-14 Sunny 60
Cheongju -2/-13 Sunny 60
Daejeon -1/-14 Sunny 60
Chuncheon -3/-20 Sunny 20
Gangneung 02/-10 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 00/-11 Sunny 60
Gwangju 01/-8 Sunny 20
Jeju 05/02 Cloudy 30
Daegu 01/-10 Cloudy 20
Busan 03/-7 Cloudy 20
(END)