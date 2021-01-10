LG Electronics unveils 2021 portfolio of premium TVs
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Sunday unveiled its 2021 TV lineup that includes next-generation OLED TVs as the South Korean giant eyes to expand its presence in the premium TV market.
LG said its new G1 OLED evo TV series, which comes with an upgraded OLED panel that boasts better contrast ratio and picture quality, will make its debut this year.
OLED, or organic light-emitting diode, is highlighted by self-illuminating pixels that do not require a separate light source, allowing manufacturers to produce lightweight, thin and flexible display products.
LG, the world's largest OLED TV maker, said it will also add an 83-inch model to its OLED TV lineup this year. The company said there will be at least seven OLED TV models this year that have 70-inch or larger screens, up from four models last year.
"We believe this year will be the breakout year for the OLED TV market as its size is expected to be double from last year," LG said.
LG will also beef up its portfolio of premium LCD TVs with its QNED TV that uses Mini LED technology.
The QNED TV, which was unveiled last month, is available in 4K and 8K models. It plans to launch around 10 models of QNED TV in the global market.
LG will also boost its NanoCell TV lineup by releasing large models this year.
The company added its latest TVs will be powered by upgraded fourth-generation Alpha 9 processors that utilize deep-learning technologies to provide better image rendering and color accuracy.
For its 8K OLED TVs, LG will install Alpha 9 processors designed exclusively to handle 8K resolution.
LG said the processors offer better upscaling technology and can analyze video frame by frame to deliver a seamless viewing experience. Its artificial intelligence-powered audio technology can also automatically adjust sound volume for content.
The latest LG TVs also come with its enhanced smart TV platform, webOS 6.0, featuring enhanced voice controls and a user-friendly interface.
LG's 2021 TV sets will be displayed at the all-digital Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 to be held from Monday to Thursday.
