Korean-language dailies

-- N.K. notes importance of strong defense capabilities that can suppress military threats in revised party rules (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- People who fully recover from COVID-19 still suffer from hair loss, trauma and often quit job (Kookmin Daily)

-- Time bomb of population decrease ticking faster due to COVID-19 (Donga Ilbo)

-- Floating voters dissatisfied with government's ideology, policy (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N.K. presses Biden with nuclear submarines, nuclear reactor is key to its development (Segye Times)

-- Kim Jong-un threatens S.K. by urging N.K. officials to develop nuclear weapons (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Punishment is not solution to reducing work-related disasters (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Paradox of fiscal health ... Snowballing household debts (Hankyoreh)

-- Speculative forces forget fears of free fall (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Money from savings accounts flows into stock market (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Revolution of artificial intelligence put forward by pandemic (Korea Economic Daily)

