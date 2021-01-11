Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 11.
Korean-language dailies
-- N.K. notes importance of strong defense capabilities that can suppress military threats in revised party rules (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- People who fully recover from COVID-19 still suffer from hair loss, trauma and often quit job (Kookmin Daily)
-- Time bomb of population decrease ticking faster due to COVID-19 (Donga Ilbo)
-- Floating voters dissatisfied with government's ideology, policy (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N.K. presses Biden with nuclear submarines, nuclear reactor is key to its development (Segye Times)
-- Kim Jong-un threatens S.K. by urging N.K. officials to develop nuclear weapons (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Punishment is not solution to reducing work-related disasters (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Paradox of fiscal health ... Snowballing household debts (Hankyoreh)
-- Speculative forces forget fears of free fall (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Money from savings accounts flows into stock market (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Revolution of artificial intelligence put forward by pandemic (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North pushes ahead on arsenal (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall, but deaths continue to rise (Korea Herald)
-- No breakthrough ahead for N.K.-U.S. denuclearization talks (Korea Times)
(END)