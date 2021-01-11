Go to Contents
N. Korea crowns leader Kim Jong-un as party's general secretary

07:43 January 11, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has endorsed leader Kim Jong-un as the general secretary of the ruling Workers' Party at its rare congress, state media said Monday.

The endorsement took place at the party's ongoing eighth congress in Pyongyang, following the North's revision of party rules to reinstate the secretariat system that was scrapped in the previous party congress in 2016, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency.

Kim's younger sister, Kim Yo-jong, meanwhile, was not included among the list of alternate members of the party's powerful political bureau.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during the second day of the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang on Jan. 6, 2021, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency the next day. North Korea has launched the rare party congress, the first in nearly five years, amid expectations Pyongyang will unveil its policy directions on the economy and foreign affairs in the face of stalled denuclearization negotiations. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution)(Yonhap)


