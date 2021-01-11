LG Display unveils upgraded OLED TV panel, expanded product lineup
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- LG Display Co. on Monday introduced its upgraded OLED TV panel that boasts better picture quality at the world's largest tech expo, as the South Korean display maker aims to cement its leading status in the market.
LG Display, the world's top large OLED panel maker, unveiled a 77-inch OLED TV display with newly developed organic material at the all-digital Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 that will run until Thursday.
OLED, or organic light-emitting diode, is highlighted by self-illuminating pixels that do not require a separate light source, allowing manufacturers to produce lightweight, thin and flexible display products. LG Display has been producing OLED TV panels since 2013.
LG Display said its upgraded OLED panel boasts 20 percent higher luminous efficacy than previous ones by adding another luminous layer. Better luminous efficacy means a product can deliver better brightness, thus providing more vivid colors and picture quality.
The company said its latest OLED TV panel will be applied to high-end OLED TV models this year.
LG Display also unveiled its plan to boost its OLED display lineup to meet various needs from the market.
In addition to existing 88-, 77-, 65-, 55- and 48-inch OLED panels, the company said it will mass-produce 83- and 42-inch OLED displays from this year.
"We plan to expand our midsize lineup, which includes products in the range of 20-30 inches, in the future, so that we can enlarge our business areas to gaming and mobility in addition to the TV sector," the company.
LG Display said it plans to increase its OLED TV shipments to more than 7 million units this year, up from 4.5 million units in 2020.
At its virtual exhibition hall for CES 2021, LG Display will showcase its 48-inch bendable cinematic sound OLED (CSO), which can generate sound without speakers, and various solutions of its transparent OLED displays.
