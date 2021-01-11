Seoul stocks undo gains on profit-taking
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks undid their earlier gains after the key stock index breached the 3,260 level late Monday morning, largely as foreign and institutional investors turned to harvest profit.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 1.76 points, or 0.06 percent, to 3,150.42 as of 11:20 a.m.
The stock market ran unusually volatile late morning, peaking at 3,266.23 points and bottoming at 3,136.64 points in less than an hour.
The KOSPI got off to a strong start on the back of stellar advances by Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor, as investors pinned rosy expectations on the top caps' possible partnership with U.S. tech giants.
But the gains slimmed, with foreigners and institutions dumping a combined 2.65 trillion won on the main bourse to lock in gains.
Most large caps traded mixed in Seoul.
Samsung Electronics advanced 3.83 percent, following reports that it is rivaling with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. over a chip outsourcing deal offered by U.S. tech behemoth Intel Corp.
Hyundai Motor surged 8.94 percent after logging a jaw-dropping two-digit hike the previous session, fueled by reports that South Korea's largest carmaker may sign a deal on Apple's autonomous electric cars.
Internet portal operator Naver moved down 2.08 percent, while its rival Kakao climbed 1.04 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem edged up 0.12 percent, but rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI slipped 0.14 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics gained 0.36 percent, and Celltrion rose 0.95 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,098.35 won against the U.S. dollar, down 8.55 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)