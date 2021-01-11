Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Vice FM Choi redoubles call for Iran's swift release of seized ship, crew members
SEOUL -- Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun has renewed his call for Iran to release a seized South Korean oil tanker and its sailors and offer evidence to back Tehran's claims that the vessel polluted the sea, a foreign ministry official said Monday.
Choi made the appeal during Sunday's talks with Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran, where the seizure of the vessel and Tehran's money frozen in Korea under U.S. sanctions topped the agenda.
-----------------
(3rd LD) New virus cases at over 1-month low on fewer tests, infection slowdown
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases rose by the smallest number in 41 days Monday apparently on the back of tightened social distancing measures and fewer tests over the weekend.
The country added 451 more COVID-19 cases, including 419 local infections, raising the total caseload to 69,114, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Finance minister calls for acceleration of measures to expand housing supply
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister instructed his officials Monday to accelerate efforts to draw up measures to increase housing supply, saying that stabilizing housing prices is the most pressing issue.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki called for mobilizing all policy efforts to tame soaring home prices, after President Moon Jae-in apologized for the issue earlier in the day amid mounting public criticism over housing policy.
-----------------
Blockbusters seek to hit screens this year after COVID-19 delays
SEOUL -- In the new year, movie theaters are expected to teem with fresh releases of star-studded blockbusters and long-awaited homegrown films put on hold due to the protracted novel coronavirus pandemic last year.
Starring two Korean heartthrobs, Gong Yoo and Park Bo-gum, the sci-fi action film "Seobok" is on the top of the 2020 list of projects that failed to be released due to COVID-19.
-----------------
S. Korea to send vessel for search operation on Indonesian plane crash
SEOUL -- South Korea said Monday it has sent a research vessel to waters near Jakarta to join the ongoing operation to search for victims of a deadly plane crash.
The 12-ton research vessel, set to arrive at the scene later in the day, will utilize high-end equipment to carry out underwater search operations, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks slip on institutional profit-taking
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks slipped Monday after choppy trading, roiled by foreign and institutional investors who sought to take profits before their stock options expire later this week. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 3.73 points, or 0.12 percent, to close at 3,148.45 points, breaking its two-day winning streak.
