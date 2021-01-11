Blockbusters seek to hit screens this year after COVID-19 delays

The historical drama "The Book of Fish" is also in the 2021 lineup. Directed by Lee Joon-ik, who gained nationwide fame with the historical drama "King and The Clown" (2005), the black-and-white film tells the story of Jung Yak-jeon, a renowned scholar from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) who wrote a book on ichthyology, the study of fish, while in exile on a remote island.