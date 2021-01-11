Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #plane crash #Indonesia

S. Korea to send vessel for search operation on Indonesian plane crash

15:36 January 11, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Monday it has sent a research vessel to waters near Jakarta to join the ongoing operation to search for victims of a deadly plane crash.

The 12-ton research vessel, set to arrive at the scene later in the day, will utilize high-end equipment to carry out underwater search operations, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

The research ship was built under an official development assistance project for Indonesia.

The rescue operation came after an airplane of Indonesia-based Sriwijaya Air, carrying 62 people, crashed into the sea Saturday.

The ministry said it immediately made the decision after receiving the request from the Indonesian government.

"We would like to express our condolences to the tragic incident from Indonesia," the ministry said in a statement. "We plan to provide any humanitarian support for the Indonesian government upon request."

S. Korea to send vessel for search operation on Indonesian plane crash - 1

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK