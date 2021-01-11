(LEAD) Samsung showcases upgraded robots, AI-based services at CES 2021
(ATTN: ADDS comments in paras 7, 14)
By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Monday introduced its latest innovations in sectors ranging from artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) to robots at its press conference for the world's largest tech show as the South Korean tech giant emphasized "flexible, intelligently connected" user experiences amid the new normal of the pandemic.
Under the theme of "Better Normal for All," Samsung shared its tech vision at its press event for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 that will run until Thursday.
"Our world looks different, and many of you have been faced with a new reality – one where, among other things, your home has taken on a greater significance," said Sebastian Seung, who heads Samsung Research, the advanced R&D hub for the world's largest memory chip, smartphone and TV producer.
"Our innovations are designed to provide more personal and more intuitive experiences that express your personality. We're hard at work to bring you next-generation innovation, with AI as the core enabler, for your better tomorrow."
At the press event, Samsung unveiled its AI-powered vacuum cleaner, the JetBot 90 AI+. Equipped with Intel's Movidius AI solution, the product utilizes LiDAR and 3D sensors to avoid objects, while cleaning hard-to-reach areas.
Using the product's camera and sensors, Samsung also unveiled SmartThings Pet, a companion animal care service where people can monitor their pets remotely through the company's IoT platform.
"Our SmartThings Pet uses the AI technology for a first-of-its kind pet care service," Seung said.
Samsung said it plans to launch the JetBot 90 AI+ vacuum cleaner and its pet care service in South Korea and the United States in the first half of the year.
At the online event, Samsung also unveiled its new robots that are in development, including Samsung Bot Handy which can pick up objects after analyzing their sizes, shapes and weights through advanced AI technology.
Samsung said the new robot will be useful when doing house chores.
The company also introduced the upgraded version of its Samsung Bot Care, a robotic assistant that was unveiled at CES 2019. Samsung said the upgraded Samsung Bot Care will be able to assist not only elderly people, but also other family members, providing various services from scheduling to healthcare.
Seung, a renowned AI expert, said Samsung is committed to invest in and research robots, and that it is important that they can be a "companion" to people.
He added that Samsung is continuing to improve its robot lineup, including GEMS, a health-focused exoskeleton designed as a mobility aide.
"Robotics combine Samsung's innovative hardware and cutting-edge AI software to create solutions that both care for you, and help you along the way whether you are at home or outside of it," Seung said.
At the event, Samsung also introduced products and services that can improve home life amid the pandemic and deliver personalized user experiences.
SmartThings Cooking is a new AI-based service that manages people's meal plans for the whole week, from making shopping lists and sending recipe instructions to Samsung's cooking devices.
Samsung plans to open the service in the first quarter in South Korea and the United States.
Samsung Health Smart Trainer for smart TVs is a service that provides home training content. Its Smart Trainer feature utilizes USB camera connected with TV, giving feedback on form and calculating calories burned.
Samsung also promoted its Bespoke 4-Door Flex refrigerator, a customizable fridge with water dispenser, and 110-inch Micro LED TV that are set to be released from this spring at the press event.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)