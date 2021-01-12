Go to Contents
07:21 January 12, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 12.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon says gov't to give free COVID-19 vaccines, expand housing supply (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Dead children's SOS ... No perceptible antenna (Kookmin Daily)
-- All people to be given free COVID-19 vaccines: Moon (Donga llbo)
-- General Secretary Kim Jong-un establishes monolithic leadership (Seoul Shinmun)
-- KOSPI up 17 pct points ... woes over fluctuation (Segye Times)
-- Kim Jong-un raised to rank of his father Kim Jong-il, general secretary of N.K.'s Workers' Party (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Healthy people aged 19-49 to be inoculated with vaccines after Nov. (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon apologizes for property policy for first time (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon makes public apology for property policy (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Financial watchdog to allow stock short selling from March (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- K-startups sweep innovation prizes of 2021 CES (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Vaccines coming, says president, and they will be free (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon reaffirms willingness to talk with N.K. 'anytime, anywhere' (Korea Herald)
-- S. Korea in dilemma over joint milliary drill (Korea Times)
