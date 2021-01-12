(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Jan. 12)

The move was seen as motivated to enlist Tokyo's support for Seoul's efforts to forge an environment for reengagement with Pyongyang particularly on the occasion of the Tokyo Olympics scheduled for later this year. It also came amid the need to prepare for the incoming US administration's possible bid to bring its two key Asian allies closer together to cope with growing military threats from North Korea and an increasingly assertive China. US President-elect Joe Biden, who will be sworn in on Jan. 20, has pledged to strengthen solidarity with America's democratic allies to enhance Washington's interests and tackle a set of global challenges.