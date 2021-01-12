(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 12)

On sensitive issues related to people's livelihoods, Moon kept patting himself on the back. He seemed convinced of a successful recovery of our economy in the first half of the year. But the public isn't buying it. People are increasingly protesting the government's unfair application of social distancing standards to different businesses. Due to a critical dearth of hospital beds and medical professionals and the absence of Covid-19 vaccines, above all, the public must live in fear until it gets them. Meanwhile, jobs for people in their 40s — the backbone of our economy — have been decreasing for more than two years, while only part-time and temporary jobs continue increasing thanks to fiscal stimuli.