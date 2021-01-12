Cafe owners to file for compensation from gov't over COVID-19 losses
SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- Around 200 cafe owners plan to file a lawsuit against the government this week seeking 1 billion won (US$910,000) in compensation for losses suffered under COVID-19 business restrictions, an industry group has said.
The plaintiffs will demand 5 million won each in the suit to be filed with the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday, the national cafe owners association said Monday.
Coffee shops in the capital area have been banned from offering dine-in services since late November when the government raised the social distancing scheme to Level 2. The government has since raised it further to Level 2.5. Most other parts of the nation are currently under Level 2.
"We're filing a suit out of desperation because our livelihoods are at risk due to the government's COVID-19 regulations," Ko Jang-soo, who recently founded the association, said. "We urge the government to come up with a consistent and fair system."
Small businesses have increasingly protested the COVID-19 restrictions, with some gym owners opening their facilities last week in defiance of an assembly ban and others staging demonstrations outside the ruling Democratic Party's headquarters as well as the National Assembly.
Kim Ho-young, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs, said the restrictions on coffee shops amounted to "arbitrary discrimination" without "rational reason."
He added that the plaintiffs plan to file a separate petition with the Constitutional Court.
