With star slugger back, KBO champions Dinos gunning for 2nd straight title

When the Dinos captured their first Korean Series title last year, Na was their best hitter. In the Dinos' six-game victory over the Doosan Bears, Na led the club with 11 hits, six RBIs, a .458 batting average, a .440 on-base percentage and a .625 slugging percentage. Na missed out on the Korean Series MVP award, with the team captain and catcher Yang Eui-ji winning on the narrative -- Yang had spent 10 years with the Bears before joining the Dinos in 2019. And it could be argued Yang, who batted .318/.400/.545 with a home run and three RBIs, wasn't even the second most valuable player on his own team.

