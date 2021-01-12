Go to Contents
N. Korean officials seen wearing masks at party congress after days of no-mask sessions

14:39 January 12, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korean officials participating in the ongoing party congress were seen wearing face masks in their latest meetings for the first time since its opening last week, raising questions over its standards on antivirus guidelines.

Photos released by state media on Tuesday showed North Korean officials in blue face masks at the seventh-day session of the party congress as they were participating in consultative meetings the previous day.

The delegates were seen sitting in close proximity, but most of them covered their faces with masks up to their nose.

The consultative meetings on various fields, including military affairs, were held in smaller rooms than the main hall where the previous sessions had been held since the congress kicked off on Jan. 5.

Delegates wear masks during the seventh day of the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang on Jan. 11, 2021, as they take part in inter-sector meetings to review a draft resolution on the policy goals rolled out by leader Kim Jong-un, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency the next day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

This comes in contrast to previous sessions where thousands of attendees, including North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, were seen without masks.

Though some participants had their masks on outside the main hall building, almost all were seen wearing no masks when they joined the sessions.

It is not clear why the participants were wearing face masks abruptly after days of no masks.

Some observers said that the North might have decided to hold the main sessions without masks as they are official events in which leader Kim speaks and delegates mostly listen to him, while requiring people to wear masks in smaller meetings that involve active discussion.

North Korea claims to be coronavirus-free, but it has taken relatively swift and drastic antivirus measures since early last year, including sealing its borders and imposing strict restrictions on movement.

Pyongyang has been at the highest level of alert against the coronavirus since last month.

This photo, released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Jan. 10, 2021, shows the fifth day of the eighth party congress. The delegates participating in the congress are seen without face masks. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) attends the sixth day of the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang on Jan. 10, 2021, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency the next day. During the congress, North Korea endorsed Kim as the party's general secretary, following its revision of party rules to reinstate the secretariat system that was scrapped at the previous party congress in 2016. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

