N. Korean leader pledges to strengthen 'nuclear war deterrent' as party congress closes
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for strengthening the country's nuclear capabilities as its ruling party's rare congress wrapped up, state media said Wednesday.
Kim made the pledge Tuesday while delivering concluding remarks at the final-day session of the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
"While further strengthening our nuclear war deterrent, we need to do everything to build the strongest military capabilities," Kim said.
North Korea also said it will convene the Supreme People's Assembly in Pyongyang on Sunday to discuss what was put forth during the party congress.
"The session will discuss the organizational issue and the issue of adopting a law on the five-year plan for national economic development and the issue of fulfillment of the state budget," KCNA said.
