Korean-language dailies

-- In letter to PM, nurse calls for expanding medical staff amid heavy workload in fighting COVID-19 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling party pushes for Korean version of U.S. Heroes Act to support pandemic-hit low-income bracket (Kookmin Daily)

-- Six months into implementation of tenant acts, shortage of 'jeonse' deals continues (Donga llbo)

-- S. Korean stock markets fluctuated by excitement, fears (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ruling party, gov't seeking to ease construction rules in Seoul to expand housing supply (Segye Times)

-- Pro-govt prosecutors, ministry officials allegedly involved in imposing 'illegal' travel ban on ex-justice minister over sex scandal (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Under Moon gov't, asset bubble, income gap sharply grow (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling party seeks measures to narrow economic divide caused by pandemic (Hankyoreh)

-- Larger companies seek to walk uncharted path in investing in new industries (Hankook Ilbo)

-- New sentencing guidelines subject biz owners to up to 10 1/2 yrs in prison for workplace deaths (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Institutional investors unload local stocks worth 5.7 tln won during retailers' buying drive (Korea Economic Daily)

