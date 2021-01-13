Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 13.
Korean-language dailies
-- In letter to PM, nurse calls for expanding medical staff amid heavy workload in fighting COVID-19 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party pushes for Korean version of U.S. Heroes Act to support pandemic-hit low-income bracket (Kookmin Daily)
-- Six months into implementation of tenant acts, shortage of 'jeonse' deals continues (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korean stock markets fluctuated by excitement, fears (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party, gov't seeking to ease construction rules in Seoul to expand housing supply (Segye Times)
-- Pro-govt prosecutors, ministry officials allegedly involved in imposing 'illegal' travel ban on ex-justice minister over sex scandal (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Under Moon gov't, asset bubble, income gap sharply grow (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party seeks measures to narrow economic divide caused by pandemic (Hankyoreh)
-- Larger companies seek to walk uncharted path in investing in new industries (Hankook Ilbo)
-- New sentencing guidelines subject biz owners to up to 10 1/2 yrs in prison for workplace deaths (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Institutional investors unload local stocks worth 5.7 tln won during retailers' buying drive (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- LG Rollable makes a splash at CES, sales could start later this year (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- N.K.'s congress nears end with signs of military parade (Korea Herald)
-- Moon struggling to find breakthrough in ties with Japan (Korea Times)
(END)