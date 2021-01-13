(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Jan. 13)

The North Korean leader also vowed to develop supersonic weapons, which existing missile defense systems cannot intercept. If the North develops such weapons, important facilities in South Korea will be defenseless. Considering the North has improved ICBMs little by little, the South must not dismiss it as a bluff.Kim threatened that the inter-Korean relations may go back to the days before his first summit with Moon, depending on the attitude of the South Korean government, and demanded the South stop purchasing advanced weapons and suspend joint military exercises with the US.