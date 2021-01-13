(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 13)

As President Moon Jae-in recently said, companies that did their best to maintain employees deserve praise. But the government's role is to help companies create jobs in the face of domestic and external challenges so as to spur investment and innovation for the future. The liberal administration has been engrossed with one regulation after another, as clearly seen in the recent passage of a bill aimed at punishing business owners for occupational accidents. The opposition People Power Party (PPP) has denounced the latest proposal as an antimarket idea bordering on socialism.