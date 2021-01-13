Wednesday's weather forecast
09:03 January 13, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 09/-4 Sunny 0
Incheon 07/00 Sunny 0
Suwon 09/-5 Sunny 10
Cheongju 09/-3 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 10/-2 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 07/-8 Sunny 30
Gangneung 11/00 Sunny 0
Jeonju 11/-2 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 12/-2 Cloudy 20
Jeju 13/05 Sunny 0
Daegu 11/-3 Sunny 10
Busan 12/02 Sunny 0
(END)