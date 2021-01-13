Go to Contents
Wednesday's weather forecast

09:03 January 13, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/-4 Sunny 0

Incheon 07/00 Sunny 0

Suwon 09/-5 Sunny 10

Cheongju 09/-3 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 10/-2 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 07/-8 Sunny 30

Gangneung 11/00 Sunny 0

Jeonju 11/-2 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 12/-2 Cloudy 20

Jeju 13/05 Sunny 0

Daegu 11/-3 Sunny 10

Busan 12/02 Sunny 0

(END)

